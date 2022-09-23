'It is nonsense' Ukrainians rebuff Russia's referendums on occupied territories

“This referendum will not give Muscovy no upper hand. All of it (referendum) is a nonsense, bluff, and political manipulation to frighten us and the Western countries with their nuclear stuff,” said Oleksandr Yaroshenko, a 65-year-old local resident.

Eugenia Gapchinska, an artist, said that she is not afraid of Putin possibly executing a nuclear strike as an answer for attacking the territories he considers Russian.

“I don’t care what Putin does. We have been ready for a long time either we will die or live in a free country,” She told Reuters.

Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week.

Russian officials portrayed the move as one that would give Moscow a claim to territory that it could defend with any means possible.

Ukraine dismissed it as a stunt by Russia to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.