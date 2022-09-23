'It is nonsense' Ukrainians rebuff Russia's referendums on occupied territories
Ukrainians rebuffed on Friday Russia’s plans to hold referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine. The referendum came just two days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists.
“This referendum will not give Muscovy no upper hand. All of it (referendum) is a nonsense, bluff, and political manipulation to frighten us and the Western countries with their nuclear stuff,” said Oleksandr Yaroshenko, a 65-year-old local resident.
Eugenia Gapchinska, an artist, said that she is not afraid of Putin possibly executing a nuclear strike as an answer for attacking the territories he considers Russian.
“I don’t care what Putin does. We have been ready for a long time either we will die or live in a free country,” She told Reuters.
Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week.
Russian officials portrayed the move as one that would give Moscow a claim to territory that it could defend with any means possible.
Ukraine dismissed it as a stunt by Russia to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.