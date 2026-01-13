105 Buddha images unearthed in Champasak

The statues were discovered on Sunday (๋January 11 ) by 13-year-old Souksavanh Saeng-aloun, who noticed part of a clay jar protruding from the soil while playing near her home. Using a shovel, she began digging and uncovered a cache of Buddha statues.

District authorities were immediately informed, prompting the deployment of an inspection team to the site to secure the area and document the find.

The team was led by the Vice Chairman of the Khong District Administration Committee, Nousaeng Phouybandith.