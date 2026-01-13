105 Buddha images unearthed in Champasak

The statues were discovered on Sunday (๋January 11 ) by 13-year-old Souksavanh Saeng-aloun, who noticed part of a clay jar protruding from the soil while playing near her home. Using a shovel, she began digging and uncovered a cache of Buddha statues.
District authorities were immediately informed, prompting the deployment of an inspection team to the site to secure the area and document the find.
The team was led by the Vice Chairman of the Khong District Administration Committee, Nousaeng Phouybandith.
A preliminary assessment indicates that the hoard consists of four bronze Buddha statues and 101 silver statues.
Of the total, 53 statues are in good condition, while the remaining 52 display signs of deterioration consistent with their age.
All of the images have been placed at the Veunkhao temple. Local authorities said further information will be provided after it has been examined by experts.
Specialists are expected to arrive to carry out formal registration, age-dating, and detailed archaeological and historical studies to determine the origin and significance of the artefacts.
Nousaeng said the discovery was of considerable historical and cultural importance, noting that it reflects the deep-rooted presence and flourishing of Buddhism in the Khong district area in ancient times.
He added that the find is expected to provide valuable insights into the region’s religious development.
The discovery follows a series of similar archaeological finds across the country in recent years, underscoring Laos’ rich cultural and religious heritage.
In July 2025, a cache of 70 ancient Buddha images, believed to be several centuries old, was uncovered at Meuang Kang temple in Champasak district during renovation of the temple’s manuscript repository.
Earlier, in 2024, hundreds of ancient Buddha statues were discovered in Bokeo and Xiengkhouang provinces, attracting nationwide interest.
One of the most notable excavations took place along the Mekong riverbank in Tonpheung district, Bokeo province, where more than 200 Buddha statues believed to date back several centuries were unearthed.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network