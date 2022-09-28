Nord Stream gas pipelines leak likely caused by deliberate acts

Both Moscow and Western European capitals have expressed concern over the multiple leaks spewing gas into the sea, which occurred as Russia has slashed gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While speaking at a press conference in Washington alongside India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Blinken said there are initial reports indicating the leaks may be a result of an attack or some kind of sabotage but haven't been confirmed yet.

The White House said the United States was ready to provide support to European partners conducting an investigation.

Blinken added that his understanding was the leaks would not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience and reiterated that Washington was working to address energy security for Europe in the short- and long-term.

Gas leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea will continue for several days, the head of Denmark's Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

The leaks in the two Russian pipelines were very large and it could take a week for gas to stop draining out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the head of the agency, Kristoffer Bottzauw said.

"A lot of gas is leaking out. It is perhaps several million cubic meters every hour. The pipes are being emptied but it will take several days before they are completely empty," Bottzauw said, adding that ships could lose buoyancy if they entered the area.