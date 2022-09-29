Pound stabilising after BoE moves to purchase govt bonds



Sterling was 0.51 per cent lower at $1.0831, returning some of the previous session’s 1.41 per cent rally.

The BoE announced it would keep purchasing government bonds until October 14 to achieve financial stability.

“The bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from September 28,” the BoE said in a statement. “The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions. The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome. The operation will be fully indemnified by HM Treasury.”

The sale of government bonds caused the 30-year gilt yield to increase to more than 5 per cent for the first time in 20 years.