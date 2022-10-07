Ales Byalyatski, Russia's Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties win 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Belarusian security police in July last year raided offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists, detaining Byalyatski and others in a new crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko.

Authorities had moved to shut down non-state media outlets and human right groups after mass protests the previous August against a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.

Memorial was ordered to close after Russia's Supreme Court ruled in December 2021 that the umbrella organisation Memorial International and the Memorial Human Rights Center should be liquidated for violating the country's "foreign agents" law.

The court upheld its decision to shut down one of Russia's most venerated human rights groups on February 28.

The award, the first since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, has echoes of the Cold War era when prominent Soviet dissidents such as Andrei Sakharov and Alexander Solzhenitsyn won Nobels for peace or literature.

The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, making it one of the most politically contentious in decades.

Nobel Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison and said the prize was not against Putin.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine," said Reiss-Andersen.