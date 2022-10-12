King Charles III Coronation on May 6
The Coronation ceremony for His Majesty King Charles III will be held on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced.
It will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
At the ceremony, King Charles III will be crowned alongside his Queen Consort Camilla.
The ceremony will reflect the current monarch’s role while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.
King Charles III acceded to the throne on September 8 following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Her reign spanned 70 years, 214 days.