New PM Sunak vows to lead Britain out of economic crisis

New cabinet

Sunak meanwhile appointed key ministers to his government.

With his new appointments, Sunak was seen to be drawing ministers from across the Conservative Party while leaving others in their posts – a move that should ease concerns that he might appoint loyalists rather than try to unify the party.

Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets that had balked at his predecessor’s debt-fuelled economic plans.

The new prime minister also restored Dominic Raab to the post of deputy prime minister, a role he lost in Truss’s 44 days in office, but reappointed James Cleverly as foreign minister and Ben Wallace as defence.

Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister, less than a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules.

Braverman replaced Grant Shapps, who held the post for less than a week and was appointed business minister in Sunak’s government, taking over from Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Penny Mordaunt, who ended her bid to win a leadership contest against Sunak on Monday, also retained her position as leader of the House of Commons, a role that organises the government’s business in the lower house of parliament.

Sources had said she wanted to become foreign minister.

Michael Gove was appointed as the country’s levelling-up minister, a role he previously served between September 2021 and July 2022.

Gove, an influential figure in British politics for more than a decade, replaced Simon Clarke, who resigned earlier in the day after Sunak officially took office.

Kemi Badenoch has been re-appointed as trade minister, as was Chris Heaton-Harris as Northern Ireland minister and Michelle Donelan as culture secretary.

Therese Coffey, the outgoing deputy prime minister, became environment minister as Steve Barclay took over from her as health minister.

Nadhim Zahawi was named the Conservative Party’s new chairman as well as minister without portfolio.

Zahawi was finance minister for a brief period from July to September under Boris Johnson after Sunak resigned that role, triggering a rebellion against the former prime minister.

Gillian Keegan replaced Kit Malthouse as education secretary and Mark Harper took over from Anne-Marie Trevelyan as transport minister.

John Glen was appointed as chief secretary to the Treasury, replacing Edward Argar.

The role is one of the most senior ministerial positions within the finance ministry and carries responsibility for organising government departmental spending.

Simon Hart was appointed chief whip – the government role in charge of discipline within the Conservative Party – replacing Wendy Morton.

Reuters