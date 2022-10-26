Sunak makes history in Britain, but the tough part begins now

Rishi Sunak’s rise to become the 57th prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), is a proud moment for Indians in Britain, which is home to a vibrant and diverse community of people with roots in India.

Sunak has always expressed pride in his Indian roots and he has often mentioned his upbringing as the son of immigrants. Sunak’s paternal grandparents hailed from Gujranwala, now in Pakistan. His grandfather moved to Kenya and Sunak’s father Yashvir was born in Kenya. The family moved to Britain in the 1960s. Sunak is a practising Hindu and as a testament of his faith, he took his oath of office as a member of parliament on the Bhagawad Gita. As the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer, he had then celebrated Diwali by putting lights outside his official residence at 11 Downing Street. Interestingly Sunak took over the leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party on a day when Hindus all over the world were celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights marking the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

But neither his forefathers’ origin nor his religion has ever been the central theme of his political message at any point. He has focused instead on his expertise in running the economy, a job in which had acquitted himself well during the Covid upheaval, saving British jobs and businesses.