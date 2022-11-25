Germany must decide where Patriot missiles are stationed, says Polish president

Germany said on Friday it was discussing with allies Poland's request that German Patriot air defence units be sent to Ukraine after Nato's chief suggested the military alliance might not oppose such a move.

Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.

"From a military point of view, it would be best if they were located in Ukraine to also protect Polish territory, then they would protect both Ukraine and Poland most effectively," Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Kaunas, Lithuania. "But the decision rests with the German side."

Speaking alongside Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called for the strengthening of the EU's sanctions policy, including adding Russian judges of the Constitutional Court and Rosatom to the sanctioned list.