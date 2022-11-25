Rebellion against ‘Black Friday’ in Belgium

Rather than seducing their customers with massive sales, Belgian fashion brand Xandres decided to take part in a ‘Green Friday’, a sustainable alternative to its insatiable counterpart. As part of this campaign, the brand closed all its thirteen shops in Belgium on Friday and instead took the day to repair worn-out clothes its customers had returned to them – free of charge.

Inside their headquarters near Ghent, Belgium, over 100 employees of Xandres, including CEO Patrick Desrumaux, gathered to dust off and stitch up the almost 600 bits of clothing they had been given.

“Black Friday is really a festival of sales, buy as much clothing as possible at as much discount as possible and that doesn’t fit in the sustainable philosophy that we stand for and instead of ‘Black Friday’ we are participating in ‘Green Friday’.” The CEO told Reuters.