Neighbours of prince who wanted to be Kaiser 'shocked' by coup plot in Germany

Melanie Merle said: “You hear about such plans from other countries but for this to happen outside my front door?”

Another passer-by, Sascha Lutfulla, said: “It’s a shock that our neighbour organised a putsch with right-wing radicals, with those fascists.”

Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendants of a dynasty that once ruled over large parts of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country's new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order.

The 71-year-old was one of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group planning the alleged putsch who were arrested early on Wednesday, according to the authorities.

The real estate developer has for years publicly advocated the theory that life was better worldwide under a monarchy.