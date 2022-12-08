Time magazine explains why Ukraine's Zelensky is Person of the Year

The invasion was condemned by 141 countries at the United Nations, with only North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, and Belarus voting with Russia, Felsenthal noted.

"This year’s choice was the most clear-cut in memory," he said.

"Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Zelensky galvanised the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades."

He also praised the spirit of Ukrainian individuals inside and outside the country who fought for their homeland behind the scenes.

