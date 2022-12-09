Commentators split on Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

they’ve thrown the doors wide open on their lives."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's disclosures included Meghan recalling her first death threat, Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, and previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

Harry said the couple had "sacrificed everything", and that he was terrified of his wife being driven away by the media. Meghan's father is white and her mother is African American.

"In those early days people really really wanted this to work, I mean just look at the wedding day it was one of the most joyous days in many years in the UK, so I think Harry and Meghan‘s take of the press were against us from the start is simply not correct but did it turn, yes," Bullen said.

"But I think there is a view that at that point Harry and Meghan were beginning to turn - there were already signs that there were cracks in the relationship between the brothers, there were signs that they were sort of pushing back against the royal family and I think the royal family from what I am told, within the institution, within the press team, were doing everything they could to support them."

In the documentary, Harry referred to "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" (the royal family).

"It’s interesting that Harry did say ... he was told that every new wife coming into the royal family experiences this, we know that that is not quite the case, that actually yes, there was an intrusion into the lives and backgrounds of everyone who has joined the royal family, married into the royal family but this has been on another scale," Holloway said of Meghan's experience.

"I think that race has very much to do with it, I think one of the good things about the Netflix documentary is it it actually tries to interweave on many different occasions, the history and the current lived experience."

The initial episodes held no bombshells for the royal family.

"It was hyped up beforehand as being a full bloodied attack on the royals and certainly, the first three episodes weren’t that," Holloway said.

"It was largely focused on the media and in many ways the media is a partial reflection on society, so in that sense, I think that this was not just about Meghan and Harry and the media, it was also about us as well. It's about British society and hopefully, this will be an opportunity for some reflection."

Reuters