King Charles speaks of grief, cost of living crisis in first Christmas message

Echoing his mother's words in her last Christmas message, where she spoke of her grief at losing her husband Prince Philip, Charles said Christmas was "a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones."

Thanking those who had sent "deeply touching" messages of condolence to him and the Queen Consort Camilla, he said the royal family had been shown "love and sympathy."

He also drew upon the late queen's "faith in God" and "faith in people," saying he shared it "with my whole heart."

Charles delivered his pre-recorded message standing in St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the queen and Prince Philip are both buried. Footage of the royal family, including Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, appeared on screen while he spoke.