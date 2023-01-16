Latvian town on high alert as icy water threatens to breach dam

Officials have been warning of the creeping threat for several days in Jekabpils, a town about 120km southeast of the capital Riga on the Daugava river with around 21,000 residents.

The river usually freezes over in winter until spring, but instead has produced an icy mass which is pushing water levels up as well as putting pressure on the dam.

The situation is stable but still dangerous, local officials said on Sunday (January 15). On Saturday, residents watched the ice slowly move downstream from a walkway on top of the dam.

"I won’t deny it is very worrying", said businessman Martins Lauva, who had returned to the town to encourage his family to move to a safer location.

He pointed to climate change as the cause of the phenomenon, which weather experts have also said was caused by swings in temperature. "Here we are – in January, endangered by floods. This is the most definitely an anomaly of nature."

Latvia was among several European countries seeing record-high January temperatures at the start of the month. January 1 saw a high of 11.7 degrees Celsius (53 degrees Fahrenheit) according to the LSM news portal run by Latvia's public broadcaster.