Russian bombing puts Kyiv's utilities under critical strain - Klitschko

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to speed up deliveries of air defence systems capable of downing Russian missiles.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of indiscriminately targeting civilians as well as key infrastructure, threatening the winter supply of electricity, running water and central heating.

"We don't talk about the collapse, but it can happen ... at any second (because) Russian rockets can destroy our critical infrastructure in Kyiv," Vitali Klitschko said, adding that there was currently a 30% deficit in energy in the capital.

"It's pretty cold in Ukraine right now so living without electricity and heating is almost impossible. The situation is critical. We are fighting to survive," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.