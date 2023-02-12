Seven-month-old baby found alive after 139 hours under rubble in Turkey

Faint cries could be heard from beneath the debris, as rescue teams persevered with their search for remaining survivors.

Rescuers applauded as the baby was lifted from the rubble, before wrapping him in a blue jacket and placing him on a stretcher.

Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday, five days on from one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher.

Some rescue operations were halted after reports of looting.

Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake, with several powerful aftershocks across Turkey and Syria, ranks as the world's seventh deadliest natural disaster this century, approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003.