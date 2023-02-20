Biden pledges new military aid for Ukraine during Kyiv visit
US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Biden promised a further $500 million worth of weaponry, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, plus tighter sanctions on Russia.
Zelenskiy told Biden his visit was "an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."
The visit came a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of what he now calls a proxy war against the armed might of the West.
The anniversary has taken on more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as the principal motivation for the war's deadliest phase, with Moscow hurling thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive.
The war since Feb. 24 last year has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides, driven millions from their homes and reduced cities to rubble.
Reuters