Third patient worldwide cured from HIV by bone marrow transplant

The unnamed patient living with HIV who was being treated for leukaemia in Dusseldorf received a bone marrow transplant from a donor exhibiting a rare stem cell mutation making them resistant to HIV.

Asier Saez-Cirion, an immunity researcher focusing on HIV Remission at Pasteur Institute said "The immune cells from the donor are going to replace and destroy the immune cells that are those carrying HIV in the patient," HIV remission researcher and participant in the procedure,".

Potential surviving infected stem cells then find themselves unable to infect others with the virus, thanks to the donor's naturally HIV-resistant cells.

The case 'Dusseldorf patient' comes as the third worldwide, with a previous case in 2007, the 'Berlin patient', and another in 2016, the 'London patient'.