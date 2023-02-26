Protesters in Berlin demonstrate against arming Ukraine

Organised by a prominent left-wing German politician, the protest attracted about 10,000 according to police and came a day after the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which drew promises of more weapons from western allies, fresh sanctions against Russia and shows of support for Kyiv across the globe.

"We call on the German chancellor to stop the escalation of arms deliveries. Now!...Because every day lost costs up to 1,000 more lives - and brings us closer to a 3rd world war," the protest's organisers said on their website.