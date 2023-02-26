Protesters in Berlin demonstrate against arming Ukraine
A demonstration against supplying Ukraine with weapons attracted 10,000 people on Saturday, drawing criticism from top German government officials and a large police presence to maintain order.
Organised by a prominent left-wing German politician, the protest attracted about 10,000 according to police and came a day after the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which drew promises of more weapons from western allies, fresh sanctions against Russia and shows of support for Kyiv across the globe.
"We call on the German chancellor to stop the escalation of arms deliveries. Now!...Because every day lost costs up to 1,000 more lives - and brings us closer to a 3rd world war," the protest's organisers said on their website.
The "Uprising for Peace" was organised in part by Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of Germany's left-wing Die Linke party and Alice Schwarzer, a prominent German feminist activist and journalist.
Germany, along with the United States, has been one of the biggest suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.
"Negotiate, not escalate," one sign held by a demonstrator said, while many held signs reading: democracy not weapons deliveries.
Police mobilised 1,400 officers to keep the peace and to enforce bans on military uniforms, Russian and Soviet flags, Russian military songs and right-wing symbols.
The police spokesperson said there was no sign of right-wing groups attending and that the protest, which German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said must be "clearly opposed," was peaceful.
A small group holding a banner near the American embassy reading 'Ami go home', was heckled by left-wing supporters calling out: Nazis get lost.
Saturday's protest comes a day after pro-Ukrainians gathered at Brandenburg Gate on Friday (February 24) calling for support for Ukraine and calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a terrorist.
