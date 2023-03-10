Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg

There were no indications that a perpetrator was on the run, a police spokesperson said, declining to say how many people were dead.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight others injured in the shooting.

"Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on-site with a large contingent of forces," said Hamburg police on Twitter.

Broadcaster NDR quoted a police spokesperson saying that one or several unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church at about 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

"The dead people all have gunshot wounds," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars as well as fire engines blocking off streets as sirens blared.