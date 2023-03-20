UBS to buy Credit Suisse in Swiss-assisted bid to calm markets

Swiss regulators were forced to step in and orchestrate a deal to prevent a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse from spilling over into the broader financial system. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023.

The deal was welcomed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Britain's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

The Swiss banking marriage follows efforts in Europe and the United States to support the sector since the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Swiss finance minister said the bankruptcy of a globally important bank would have created irreparable consequences for financial markets.

It was not yet clear if the deal is enough to restore trust in lenders around the world.

The Swiss central bank said the deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse.

The effect on jobs was not immediately clear.

UBS Chair Colm Kelleher said during a press conference he was “pleased” and that “UBS will remain rock solid.”

Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held, equivalent to 0.76 Swiss francs per share for a total consideration of 3 billion francs, UBS said.