French riot police clash with protesters opposed to farm reservoir

Thousands of protesters converged on the site of the planned reservoir in the rural district of Sainte-Soline, where a similar protest last October resulted in injuries. Opponents marched on Saturday in defiance of a ban on gatherings in the Sainte-Soline district.

Police fired tear gas to repel some protesters who threw fireworks and other projectiles as they crossed fields to approach the fenced-off construction area. At least two police vehicles caught fire, television footage showed.

The government had deployed over 3,000 police for the demonstration, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

One police officer and a protester were seriously injured. In total, seven protesters and 24 police officers were injured, said Darmanin, who blamed the violence on around 1,000 far-left activists.

Darmanin also condemned protesters who clashed with police during an unauthorised demonstration.

The protest over the irrigation project comes after weeks of demonstrations in France against a pension reform that has turned violent since the government pushed through the legislation without a final parliamentary vote.