Little known King Charles facts: one time jockey and hedgelayer

FIRST REGAL SCHOOLBOY

Charles is the first monarch to have gone to school, as all his predecessors were educated by private tutors.

He went to Hill House school in West London before becoming a boarder at Cheam School in Berkshire, which was attended by his late father Prince Philip and where he was later head boy.

He was then sent to Gordonstoun, a tough boarding school in Scotland where Philip had also studied. As part of his education, he spent two terms at Geelong Church of England Grammar School in Melbourne, Australia.

He went to Trinity College, Cambridge, to study archaeology and physical and social anthropology but later changed to history, but also spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth learning Welsh.

SPORTY

As a young prince, Charles loved skiing, surfing, and scuba diving. He was most notably a very keen polo player for more than 40 years until he finally retired from the sport in 2005, aged 57.

He played competitively until 1993, once suffering a double fracture to his right arm after a bad fall which required surgery and a bone graft. Another tumble in 2001 also landed him in hospital.

He also rode as an amateur jockey in six races in 1980-81, coming second on two occasions but also being unseated twice.