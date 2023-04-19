Ukraine and Poland agree on grain transit

European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed import bans to protect their markets from an influx of cheaper supply following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Warsaw banned their transit through Poland at the weekend.

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said shipments of Ukrainian grain would be allowed to transit through Poland again, with shipments to be monitored and sealed. The deal is expected to go into effect at midnight on Friday.

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said she was confident Ukrainian exporters would respect the terms of the deal agreed with Poland.

But she said the Black Sea grain deal was "under threat of being halted" as it is set to expire on May 18.

It is unclear whether it will be extended because Russia says a separate deal meant to ease its own agricultural and fertiliser exports has not been upheld.

It was not immediately clear how the other countries that have imposed import bans on Ukraine would react after the agreement in Warsaw, with Romania looking likely earlier on Tuesday to impose a similar ban.