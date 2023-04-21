ECST cites England’s plan to hand out free vaping kits to help 1M smokers quit smoking

The Ends Cigarette Smoke Thailand (ECST) cited England’s initiative to hand out free vaping kits, calling it an effective way to help save smokers’ lives and prevent children from accessing e-cigarettes. This came after England announced its plan to allot 45 million pounds for the vaping kit distribution campaign, which is meant to reduce the country’s smoking rate. An additional 3 million pounds was allotted for efforts to clamp down on shops selling e-cigarettes to minors. Meanwhile in Thailand, e-cigarettes are still banned, driving the product towards the black market and unregulated use. ECST hopes that the new government from the 2023 election will earnestly reconsider the e-cigarette policy in order to legalize vaping and keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of minors.

Asa Salikuptra, a representative of the Ends Cigarette Smoke Thailand (ECST) group and the Facebook page “What are e-cigarettes?”, which has over 100,000 followers, said that, “E-cigarettes are legal in England, allowing its government to impose measures and effectively enforce the regulations to protect minors. The UK government is set to allot 45 million pounds (approximately 1.921 billion baht) for the free vaping kit campaign to reduce the country’s smoking rate and another 3 million pounds (approximately 127 million baht) for clamping down on shops selling vapes to youths under the age of 18.”