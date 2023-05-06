King Charles is crowned, blending history and change

They were there for different reasons. Many older visitors wanted to show support for the monarchy. Some young people said they just wanted to witness history. Others just wanted in on the big party.

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY, JUSTIN WELBY: "... clergy of England and to the churches there committed to their charge all such rights and privileges as by law do or shall appertaining to them or any of them?"

KING CHARLES: "All this, I promise to do. The things which I have here before promised I will perform and keep. So help me God."

This ceremony for the King and Queen Consort Camilla dates back a thousand years.

And the pomp and pageantry bring obvious similarities to the processions of the King's mother Queen Elizabeth, who died last September.

But this particular ceremony is also trying to display a forward-looking monarchy, with leaders from all faiths present and participants reflecting a more diverse United Kingdom.



