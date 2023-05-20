Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 summit in person
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday (May 20) to meet leaders of the world's richest democracies and drum up support for the defence against Russia's invasion of his country.
Zelenskiy's presence at the Group of Seven summit comes as the bloc’s members face immense challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions with China, notably over Taiwan.
Zelenskiy arrived in a French government aircraft and moved quickly to a waiting car before making his way to the summit venue and hotel.
French and European officials said it was crucial that Zelenskiy came in person first to the Arab League and now to the G7, where members of the Global South are attending, in order to outline Ukraine's view as the victim of an attack by Russia and how he saw a peace settlement in the future.
Reuters
