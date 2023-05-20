‘No more poo’: British paddle against sea pollution

Protestors held signs on the beach and in the water written: “NO MORE POO”, “FISHES NOT FAECES!” and “HANDS OFF OUR WATER!”

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) organised the demonstration which was led by swimmers, kayakers and paddlers.

Izzy Ross , SAS campaigns manager, said. “We've seen over the last year, 720 or more sickness case studies where people have got sick when they've gone in the sea from this sewage pollution. We've seen cases of vomiting, diarrhoea, UTIs, ear infections, eye infections. It's disgusting.

“And we don't deserve that sort of exposure when we're in the sea. The water companies need to take action and that's why we're protesting today.”