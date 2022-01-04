Surf’s Up! The Standard, HUA HIN To Host “Sporty And Soaked”- A Vibrant Seafront Festival And Surfing Master Class

The action starts on The Standard’s beautiful beachfront lawn with an introduction to surfing and warm-up sessions. Having learned the basics on dry land, guests will be able to practice their new-found techniques on Hua Hin beach. Lapped by endless waves that roll in from the glittering Gulf of Thailand, this is the place to safely learn to surf.

Surfing isn’t the only water sport on the agenda however, under the “Water Sports Buffet” option, adrenaline addicts will have the chance to take a kite-surfing and wing SUP (stand-up paddle boarding) classes, learning the basics of these sports before heading out on the ocean. Guests will also be able to try their hand at sailing, while jet skis and banana boats are available for those seeking some high energy fun.

In the afternoon, all guests will be able to relax and chill out at a beachfront party, with DJ Aopsher, JDJ, DJ Deejai and DJ Pichy spinning upbeat tunes as the sun sets on an action-packed day.

The surfing master class with Khun Tew is available for a maximum of ten students and priced at just THB 2,000 per person. This includes a full-day of lessons and surfing sessions, with two full hours in the water plus free entry to the after-parties. The Water Sports Buffet runs from 10.00 to 17.00 hrs and is priced at THB 4,000 per person, including a full day of kite-surfing and wing SUP classes. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.