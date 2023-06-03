Calm in north Kosovo towns as NATO troops maintain watch
The mood was calm in the north Kosovo towns of Zvecan and Leposavic on Saturday (June 3) a week after tensions spiralled into violence after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in Serb-majority municipalities.
The majority Serb population had boycotted local elections in April, allowing the mayors to be elected on a turnout of less than 4%.
Thirty NATO peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in clashes in Zvecan on Monday (May 29) prompting NATO to announce it would send additional troops on top of 700 already on their way to the Balkan country to boost its 4,000 strong mission.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti's move to install the new mayors was criticised by the U.S. and its allies.
The White House said on Thursday (June 2) a senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden had spoken to Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, expressed concern about the situation and pushed for all parties to reduce conflict.
Kosovo declared independence nearly a decade after a NATO bombing drove out Serb police and army from its former province.
Serbia and some 50,000 Serbs in north Kosovo do not recognise Pristina and see Kosovo as part of Serbia.
Reuters