Turkey gives green light to Swedish Nato membership bid

Turkey has accused Sweden of not doing enough against people Turkey sees as terrorists, mainly members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the United States.

Erdogan and Kristersson appeared relaxed ahead of the meeting, with the Swedish leader joking about parking his plane next to the bigger Turkish aircraft at Vilnius airport.

"This has been a good day for Sweden," Kristersson told reporters, saying the joint statement on Monday represented "a very big step" toward the final ratification of Sweden's membership of Nato.

The statement issued by both countries said Sweden had reiterated that it would not provide support to the Kurdish groups and would actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process.

Erdogan on Monday said the European Union should open the way for Ankara's accession to that bloc before Turkey's parliament approved Sweden's bid to join the Nato military alliance.

Stoltenberg said Erdogan had agreed to push ratification in parliament "as soon as possible," but he could not give a specific calendar. It took two weeks for Turkey's parliament to ratify Finland's membership.

After Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday that Budapest would now no longer block Sweden's Nato membership ratification, Turkish approval would remove the last hurdle for Swedish accession to Nato, applications for which must be approved by all members.

The United States and its allies have sought to pressure Ankara for months.

Some Nato partners believe that Turkey, which requested in October 2021 to buy $20 billion of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes, has been using Swedish membership to pressure Washington on the warplanes.

US President Joe Biden, who welcomed the announcement, is due to hold face-to-face talks with Erdogan during the summit.