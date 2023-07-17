Ending Ukraine war best for world economy: Yellen

She added the US would continue to cut off Russia's access to the military equipment and technologies that it needs to wage war against Ukraine.

“One of our core goals this year is to combat Russia’s efforts to evade our sanctions. Our coalition is building on the actions we’ve taken in recent months to crack down on these efforts,” Yellen said.

Speaking in Gandhinagar, the capital of the western Indian state of Gujarat, Yellen also advised that she was trying to foster warming relations between the US and India.