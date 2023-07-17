Ending Ukraine war best for world economy: Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed on Sunday while speaking during a trip to India, that ending the war in Ukraine is not only "first and foremost a moral imperative" but also "the single best thing we can do for the global economy."
She added the US would continue to cut off Russia's access to the military equipment and technologies that it needs to wage war against Ukraine.
“One of our core goals this year is to combat Russia’s efforts to evade our sanctions. Our coalition is building on the actions we’ve taken in recent months to crack down on these efforts,” Yellen said.
Speaking in Gandhinagar, the capital of the western Indian state of Gujarat, Yellen also advised that she was trying to foster warming relations between the US and India.
She also plans a stop in Hanoi, Vietnam, to address supply chain reliability, clean energy transition and other matters of economic resilience.
Yellen said her goals for her time in India were to press for debt restructuring in developing countries in economic distress, push to modernize global development banks to make them more climate-focused and deepen the ever-growing US-India relationship.
Yellen’s frequent stops in the country signal the importance of that relationship at a time of tension with China.
India’s long-standing relationship with Russia has also loomed as the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine continues despite US and allied countries’ efforts to sanction and economically bludgeon Russia's economy.
India has not taken part in the efforts to punish Russia and maintains energy trade with that country despite a Group of Seven agreed-upon price cap on Russian oil, which has seen some success in slowing Russia's economy.
The US increasingly relies on India and has courted its leaders.
She said the US sees India as an indispensable partner in its friend-shoring strategy for increasing the resilience of supply chains.
She added private US firms see India as an excellent place for producing goods and exporting to the United States.
She also noted that slowing growth in China has impacted growth in many other countries.
“It is something I discussed with my Chinese counterparts. I think the Chinese are anxious to communicate that their business environment is open. There is a desire certainly to see foreign investment,” Yellen said.
US President Joe Biden hosted a White House state visit honouring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, designed to highlight and foster ties.
The two leaders pronounced the US-India relationship never stronger and rolled out new business deals between the nations.
Yellen’s trip comes shortly after she spent a week in China, meeting the nation’s finance ministry and discussing mutual trade restrictions and national security concerns.
AP