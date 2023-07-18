Europe's sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes

European Travel Commission (ETC) data shows the number of people hoping to travel to the Mediterranean region from June to November has already fallen 10% compared to last year when scorching weather led to droughts and wildfires.

Destinations like the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland and Bulgaria have meanwhile seen a spike in interest.

A report by the trade body also shows 7.6% of travellers now see extreme weather events as a major concern for trips between June and November.

Demand for travel has soared again this summer as tourists leave behind years of pandemic restrictions, and travel companies say the heat hasn't caused many cancellations - yet.