Ukraine says Russia struck grain terminals, port, warehouse in Odesa

The military said the strike hit a grain and oil terminal, damaging tanks and equipment for loading. The attack started a fire at the port and at a starting a fire at the port and a commercial warehouse on the outskirts of Odesa.

Local emergency services published footage showing damage at a warehouse on the "7th kilometre" commercial market on Odesa's outskirts.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Odesa from the position of the buildings and grass and the colour of the roofs seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area.

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry published still images showing a grain loader and a silo on fire.

Reuters could not immediately verify the date or the location the images were taken.

Ukraine's southern military command said Russia struck Odesa's port infrastructure.