Ukraine says Russia struck grain terminals, port, warehouse in Odesa
Russia launched an extensive air attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday, for a second night in a row, an assault dubbed by authorities as a "hellish" onslaught meant to destroy the possibility of shipping Ukrainian grain from its ports.
The military said the strike hit a grain and oil terminal, damaging tanks and equipment for loading. The attack started a fire at the port and at a starting a fire at the port and a commercial warehouse on the outskirts of Odesa.
Local emergency services published footage showing damage at a warehouse on the "7th kilometre" commercial market on Odesa's outskirts.
Reuters was able to confirm the location as Odesa from the position of the buildings and grass and the colour of the roofs seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area.
Ukraine's infrastructure ministry published still images showing a grain loader and a silo on fire.
Reuters could not immediately verify the date or the location the images were taken.
Ukraine's southern military command said Russia struck Odesa's port infrastructure.
Fire at military base in Crimea forces evacuation of more than 2,000 people
A fire that broke out at the military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the Crimean Peninsula has forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people and a closure of nearby highway, the Moscow-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday.
One of the videos posted on social media showed fire and explosions in an uninhabited area. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video as near Staryi Krym, Crimea from the nearby mountain which matched satellite and file imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed.
There was no reason given for the fire, which comes two days after a blast damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday that Moscow blamed on Ukraine and for which President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation.
Overnight, Russia launched an air attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa for the second night in a row. Ukraine's military also said that a drone attack at Kyiv was successfully repelled early on Wednesday.
Reuters