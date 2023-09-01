Could robots replace guide dogs for the blind?

The team, from ETH Zurich - the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, are using a commercially available robotic dog to test their ability to develop sensors and software to allow the 'robodog' to navigate the real world and keep a blind or visually impaired person safe.

"I am currently working on this robot dog project which consists of having a robotic guide dog that should help blind people to navigate safely and replace traditional real guide dogs," PhD student Davide Plozza, told Reuters.

"For some people, they are still good options but they are very costly to train and not all people want to actually have a dog."