2024 may be warmest year
Will 2024 beat 2023’s record as the warmest year in the world, Academy of Sciences Malaysia Fellow Fredolin Tangang said while it remains to be seen whether 2024 will be warmer than 2023, the likelihood is very much there.
“This is despite climate centres forecasting La Nina in the second half of the year,” he said when contacted.
Last year was the warmest on record, with temperatures exceeding the 1.5°C mark.
“The intensity of a strong La Nina could lower global temperature,” he added.
According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Centre, 2023 was the world’s hottest record.
Last year, the world experienced 12 consecutive months with global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
Other datasets also indicated that the global surface temperature showed record warming between 1.3°C and 1.54°C in 2023.
National Antarctica Research Centre meteorological expert Datuk Azizan Abu Samah said it is too early to say that 2024 will be warmer than 2023.
“The first prediction is that by summer (June, July and August) we will be going from El Nino to neutral. So more rain and more clouds are expected and the maximum temperature will be normal at around 31°C instead of 35°C to 37°C due to less cloud cover, especially in the north,” he said.
He said in 2023, the El Nino influence began in April, hence many regions in the world experienced dry weather with a high maximum temperature.
Asked whether the current weather is conducive for wild animals, particularly snakes to come out of their habitats, Azizan said this will be more prominent when there is a flood.
“In Malaysia, if you have flooding there will be more incidents of snakes and wild boar encountering humans due to the wildlife habitat and burrows being flooded. As for tigers and elephants, it is more due to habitat change or incursion of human settlements or activities in their natural foraging or territorial boundary,” he said.
“The forest temperature is 4°C or 5°C cooler than an urban concrete jungle. When the forest has been cleared or disturbed, the animals will need to look for a new source of food or a new foraging area. Also, if you have forest fires, the wild animals will need to escape,” he added.
When contacted, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said there are no special preparations made in anticipation of more wild animals or snakes venturing into public areas or homes due to the weather.
“There are no special preparations. We will respond to calls,” he said.
Nor Hisham said so far in 2024, there have been 2,797 cases involving snakes.
There were 42,180 such cases in 2022 and 43,568 cases in 2023.
Yesterday, two areas in the peninsula namely Kuala Kangsar and Sepang and Beaufort in Sabah reported alert-level hot weather, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.
The temperature reaches an alert level when the daily maximum temperature hovers between 35°C and 37°C for at least three consecutive days.
However, on Feb 17, there were nine areas in the peninsula and one in Sabah recording alert-level hot weather. The nine areas in the peninsula are Langkawi, Kota Setar, Yan, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Sik and Baling in Kedah; Seberang Perai Utara in Penang; and Kuala Kangsar, Perak, while the area affected in Sabah is Beaufort.
Ragananthini Vethasalam
The Star
Asia News Network