2024 may be warmest year

“This is despite climate centres forecasting La Nina in the second half of the year,” he said when contacted.

Last year was the warmest on record, with temperatures exceeding the 1.5°C mark.

“The intensity of a strong La Nina could lower global temperature,” he added.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Centre, 2023 was the world’s hottest record.

Last year, the world experienced 12 consecutive months with global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Other datasets also indicated that the global surface temperature showed record warming between 1.3°C and 1.54°C in 2023.