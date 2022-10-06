US to release more oil as Opec, Russia decide to cut production

“The [US] president is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by Opec Plus to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese said in a statement.

The 2-million-barrels-a-day cut represents about 2 per cent of global oil production.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Opec Plus was acting amid signs of a downturn in the world economy that might cause oil demand to weaken and prices to fall.

“We would rather be pre-emptive than sorry,” he added.