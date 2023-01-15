Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu legal reforms

Bestriding a religious-nationalist coalition with a solid parliamentary majority, Netanyahu, now in his sixth term, wants to rein in the Supreme Court in what he has described as a restoration of the balance of the three branches of government.

Critics say the proposed reforms would cripple judicial independence, foster corruption, set back minority rights and deprive Israel's court system of credibility that helps fend off war crimes allegations abroad. Among those opposed are the Supreme Court chief justice and the country's attorney-general.

After President Isaac Herzog appealed to polarised politicians to "lower the temperatures" of the debates, organizers of the demonstrations - held under chilly winter rain - sought to strike a note of national unity.

Israeli media put the number in attendance at some 80,000, with thousands more at protests in Jerusalem and Haifa.

Footage showed a small number of Palestinian flags on display, in defiance of Netanyahu's far-right allies. One of these, National Security Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir, told Kan TV he wanted such flags removed but was awaiting the opinion of the attorney-general before ordering any crackdown by police.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu on Friday (January 13) signalled flexibility on the reform plan, saying it would be implemented "with careful consideration while hearing all of the positions".