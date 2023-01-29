Funeral held for married couple killed in Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Shimon Israel, 56, who lives nearby, said his family were starting their Sabbath dinner when they heard shooting and screaming. He opened the window and saw his neighbour running along the street to get the police.

"I told him 'Eli, don't go there. Eli don't go.' He got married only a year ago. A good neighbour, like a brother. He ran. I saw him fall there," Israel told Reuters.

"Natali, his wife, ran after him. She saw someone here and was trying to resuscitate him. The terrorist came and shot her from behind and got her too," he said.

According to Israeli Media, Eli and Natali were married just two years ago.

Friday's shooting, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, was condemned by the White House and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who urged "utmost restraint". It came days before a planned visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel and the West Bank.

Reuters