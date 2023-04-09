Omani envoys arrive in Yemen to negotiate permanent ceasefire

An Omani plane carried the delegation accompanied by the Houthi chief negotiator, Muhammad Abdul-Salam, and other Muscat-based Houthi delegates.

The Omani envoys are expected to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal with Houthi officials, sources have told Reuters, building on an expired UN-brokered truce agreement.

“By God's grace and success, we and the Omani brothers, the brotherly Omani delegation, arrived today in the capital, Sanaa, in continuation of our efforts to achieve a just peace. It is an ongoing process, whether in the context of the meetings that took place in Muscat or Sanaa,” Abdul-Salam said upon arrival at Sanaa airport.