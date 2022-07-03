Yemen's mountain of toxic trash piles on the country's woes

At a landfill near the Yemeni capital Sanaa, a truck unloads bags of colorful trash to the seemingly unending sea of waste covering the area.

Close by, people stand readied with garbage bags to collect recyclables they can find amid the piles of organic, solid, and medical waste.

"We have no solution but to bury the medical waste with the garbage. It is mixed with garbage and buried," said Bahauddin al-Hajj, manager of Data at the landfill.

"This may cause issues in the future, health issues - chemicals may leak into the groundwater, meaning this will affect the environment, this is one of the biggest threats to the environment," he added.

More than seven years of conflict in Yemen have devastated the economy, displaced millions, and wreaked havoc on the environment.

Waste management officials in Sanaa say Saudi-led airstrikes destroyed a medical waste processing incinerator at the landfill site in 2015.

"After the incinerator was bombed, we were forced to mix medical waste with organic waste. This now poses a health risk, for humans, for workers, it is a threat to groundwater," said Muhammad al-Jabri, an official at the landfill.