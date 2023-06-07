Iran's embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia for first time in 7 years

A ceremony was held within the embassy's compound with dozens of diplomats and officials attending the reopening of the diplomatic mission for the first time in seven years.

"We consider today an important day in the relation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli said.

"The region will move, Inshallah (God willing), towards greater cooperation and convergence to achieve stability prosperity and progress," Bikdeli added in a speech during the ceremony.