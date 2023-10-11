Israel, Hamas both committing war crimes

Turk also condemned "horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups" and said the militants' abduction of hostages was also forbidden under international law.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attacks by Hamas gunmen.

Israel's air attacks - the worst in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians - also hit "premises of the UN relief and works agency, UNRWA (UN Palestinian refugee agency)," a U.N. rights office statement said.

Israel vowed to take "mighty revenge" after the Hamas attack left its streets strewn with bodies.

Israel's defence forces said on social media platform X that aircraft had hit military targets, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites.