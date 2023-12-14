Thailand Mega Fair opens green door to Saudi, Middle East markets

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said the event was proof of the commitment to partnership between the two countries, as he presided over the fair’s opening on Wednesday.

Parnpree, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said Thai economic diplomacy is now focusing on a sustainable "New Growth Path" with three key dimensions: green growth, innovation-driven growth, and community-based growth.

Thailand would collaborate with various Saudi sectors to exchange knowledge and drive technological advancement and innovation, he said. The Middle East country was a key partner in building Thai eco-friendly practices, promoting renewable energy sources, and fostering a circular economy, he added.

Over 120 Thai corporations and SMEs are showcasing their products and services at Thailand Mega Fair 2023. They come from various sectors, including food and beverage, health and wellness, tourism, agriculture, fragrances, jewellery, and clean energy.

Saudi and other Middle Eastern firms are also participating in the event.

The fair gives the Thai private sector opportunities to access Saudi and Middle Eastern consumer markets. Participating Thai companies will also be looking to build business-matching networks in the region, as well as expanding trade, investment, and tourism, the Foreign Ministry said.

The event is being hosted by the Board of Trade of Thailand and Index Creative Village Plc in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and General Authority for Foreign Trade.