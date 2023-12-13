The 2023 Saudi Games was another milestone for Muay Thai

IOC President Thomas Bach also attended the event to engage with various sports, with Muay Thai standing out as a prominent highlight.

Throughout the 5-day event, a substantial prize pool of 120 million baht was designated for Muay Thai athletes, emphasizing the sport's significance in the region.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud Al Saud, Vice President of IFMA and President of Muay Thai in Saudi Arabia, reiterated his commendation for the robust partnership with IFMA.

He underscored the continuous advancement of Muay Thai in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past 8 years, showcasing the sport's soft power as a diplomatic tool, even pre-dating the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.