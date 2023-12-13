The 2023 Saudi Games was another milestone for Muay Thai
The 2023 Saudi Games represented a noteworthy milestone for Muay Thai. The opening ceremony featured the enthusiastic involvement of several IOC members, among them Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Thailand’s IOC representative, IFMA Secretary-General, and AIMS President.
IOC President Thomas Bach also attended the event to engage with various sports, with Muay Thai standing out as a prominent highlight.
Throughout the 5-day event, a substantial prize pool of 120 million baht was designated for Muay Thai athletes, emphasizing the sport's significance in the region.
Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud Al Saud, Vice President of IFMA and President of Muay Thai in Saudi Arabia, reiterated his commendation for the robust partnership with IFMA.
He underscored the continuous advancement of Muay Thai in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past 8 years, showcasing the sport's soft power as a diplomatic tool, even pre-dating the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.
The presence of IOC President Thomas Bach, IOC Vice President Ng Ser Miang, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud (President of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), and other distinguished guests highlighted the global significance of Muay Thai as they gathered to commend the athletes.
Furthermore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played host to the 2023 World Combat Games, where Muay Thai distinguished itself as one of the most prominent sports.
The event featured a unique dimension with the inclusion of para and special disciplines, as well as the traditional wai kru and Mae muay.
Notable winners included Mae Muay representatives from the Philippines, a para-athlete from Thailand, and a special discipline champion from the UK.
These accomplished athletes also participated in the "Muay Thai Soft Power Festival" held at Icon Siam in early December.
As the Saudi Games reached its conclusion, the commencement of the European Elite Championships coincided, ushering in the final continental championship for 2023.
Spanning 8 days and featuring the participation of 39 countries, the event was inaugurated by the Olympic Committee of Turkey and the Sports Ministry of Turkey.
The European Championships not only showcased the elite divisions but also included mae muay and wai kru competitions, highlighting their equal status as medal events within IFMA.
This comprehensive competition brought together the best athletes across various disciplines, adding further excitement to the sporting calendar.