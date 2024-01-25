World's 1st embryo transfer could rescue northern white rhino from extinction

The southern white rhino embryo was produced in vitro from collected egg cells and sperm and transferred into a southern white rhino surrogate mother at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on September 24, 2023.

An international BioRescue team backed by the German government confirmed a pregnancy of 70 days with a well-developed 6.4 cm long male embryo.

"We made the impossible possible" Thomas Hildebrandt, head of the Leibniz institute fo zoo and wildlife research, told reporters during a press conference at Berlin Tierpark zoo.