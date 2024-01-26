China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea, sources say

A senior Iranian official said while Chinese officials discussed their concerns thoroughly in the meetings, they never mentioned any requests from Washington.

On Jan 14, China's foreign minister Wang Yi called for an end to attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea - without naming the Houthis or mentioning Iran - and the maintenance of supply chains and the international trade order.

Mr Victor Gao, chair professor at China's Soochow University, said China, as the world's biggest trading nation, was disproportionately affected by the shipping disruption and restoring stability in the Red Sea was a priority.

But Mr Gao, a former Chinese diplomat and an adviser to oil giant Saudi Aramco, said Beijing would view Israel's treatment of the Palestinians as the root cause of the Red Sea crisis and would not want to publicly ascribe blame to the Houthis.

A US State Department spokesperson declined to comment when asked about bilateral Iran-China discussions on the issue.

A diplomat familiar with the matter said China had been talking to Iran about the issue but it was unclear how seriously Teheran was taking Beijing's advice.

Two officials in the Yemeni government, an enemy of the Houthis, said they were aware that several countries, including China, had sought to influence Iran to rein the Houthis in.

Analysts Mr Gregory Brew of Eurasia Group and Mr Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group said China had potential leverage over Iran because of its oil purchases and because Iran was hoping to attract more Chinese direct investment in future.

However, both said China had so far been reluctant to use its leverage, for several reasons.

"China prefers to free-ride on the US safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea by bloodying the Houthis' nose," said Mr Vaez, adding that Beijing was also aware that Iran did not have total control over its Yemeni allies.

Influence not absolute

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Jan 25 that Iran to date had not conveyed any message from China about scaling back attacks.

"They will not inform us of such a request, especially since Iran's stated position is to support Yemen. It condemned the American-British strikes on Yemen, and considered Yemen's position honourable and responsible," he said.

The four Iranian sources said it was unclear whether Iran would take any action following the discussions with Beijing.

The stakes are high for Iran as China is one of the few powers capable of providing the billions of dollars of investment Teheran needs to maintain the capacity of its oil sector and keep its economy afloat.

China's influence was evident in 2023 when it facilitated an agreement between Iran and regional rival Saudi Arabia to end years of hostilities.

Yet while there are robust economic ties between China and Iran, Beijing's influence on Teheran's geopolitical decisions was not absolute, one of the Iranian insiders said.

Some within Iran's ruling establishment have questioned the value of the partnership with Beijing, pointing to relatively low non-oil trade and investment volumes since China and Iran signed a 25-year cooperation agreement in 2021.

Iranian state media says Chinese firms have only invested US$185 million (S$248 million) since then.

State media also said last year that Iranian non-oil exports to China fell 68 per cent in the first five months of 2023 while Iran's imports from China rose 40 per cent.

By contrast, Chinese companies in 2023 committed to invest billions in Saudi Arabia after the countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.

Two of the Iranian insiders said while China could not be ignored, Teheran had other priorities to consider and its decisions were shaped by a complex interplay of factors.

"Regional alliances and priorities as well as ideological considerations contribute significantly to Tehran's decisions," one of the people said.

The second person said Iran's rulers had to adopt a nuanced strategy when it came to the Gaza war, as well as the Houthi attacks, and that Teheran would not abandon its allies.

Iran's role as leader of its "Axis of Resistance" - which includes the Houthis, Lebanon's Hezbollah, Hamas and militias in Iraq and Syria - had to be balanced against avoiding getting sucked into a regional war over Gaza, the Iranian sources said.

Teheran's messaging to - and about - the Houthis required a measure of deniability about the extent of its control over them - but also an ability to claim some credit for their anti-Israel actions, one of the people said.

Reuters