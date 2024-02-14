Iranian Ambassador calls for a referendum in Palestine

The event was attended by distinguished guests led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, General Sonthi Boonyaratglin, former Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and the former chairman of the National Security Council.

Nobakhti delivered a speech that recounted the history of modern Iran since the Islamic revolution.

In one part of his speech, he addressed the tense situation in the Middle East, stating, “Today, humanity is greatly suffering from the hardships resulting from inappropriate policies and directions at the international level, including injustice, poverty, terrorism, extremism, racial discrimination, climate change, drug abuse, and discrimination in international relations.