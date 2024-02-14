Iranian Ambassador calls for a referendum in Palestine
Seyed Reza Nobakhti, Iran’s ambassador to Thailand called for a referendum on the Palestinian issue during the celebration of Iranian National Day at the Shangri-La Bangkok on February 12.
The event was attended by distinguished guests led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, General Sonthi Boonyaratglin, former Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and the former chairman of the National Security Council.
Nobakhti delivered a speech that recounted the history of modern Iran since the Islamic revolution.
In one part of his speech, he addressed the tense situation in the Middle East, stating, “Today, humanity is greatly suffering from the hardships resulting from inappropriate policies and directions at the international level, including injustice, poverty, terrorism, extremism, racial discrimination, climate change, drug abuse, and discrimination in international relations.
We believe that coercive decisions imposed on the international community are unacceptable. Attempts to deprive the rights and interests of other countries and interference in their internal affairs will lead to instability on the international stage.
"The recent genocide in Gaza, perpetrated by the Zionist regime has resulted in over 28,000 casualties and forced more than two million people to flee, constituting a blatant violation of basic human rights laws."
He also criticised the United States, accusing it of supporting these actions."
The Iranian ambassador further stated, "We believe that the best solution to this crisis is a referendum in Palestine, where the more than 5 million Muslim Palestinians and those of other faiths will determine their destiny and future."