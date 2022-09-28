Moscow may mull incorporating 4 Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct 4: RIA

Voting had taken place across five days in the four Russian-controlled areas – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – that make up about 15 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

RIA said the initial counts showed 96.9 per cent of voters in the Kherson region, based on 14 per cent of votes counted, and 98 per cent in Zaporizhzhia, based on 18 per cent of the count, wanted to join the Russian nation.

Meanwhile, majorities in Donetsk and Luhansk, at just under 98 per cent, with 14 and 13 per cent of the votes counted, respectively, also agreed with the move.

The West had earlier denounced the so-called referendums as a sham to incorporate the four regions as part of Russia, so that President Vladimir Putin could claim that any attack on these regions equals an attack on Russia, in which he would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect “territory” and “sovereignty”.